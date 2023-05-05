Only a minority of councils counted overnight and most results will not be confirmed until later on Friday

The polls for more than 8,000 council seats on 230 councils, and four mayors, across England, closed on Thursday at 10pm.

The Conservatives lost their majorities in Tamworth, Bedford, Hertsmere and North West Leicestershire.

Labour GAIN Plymouth 🌹 pic.twitter.com/dMlr8OulWr — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) May 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Stoke-on-Trent and Plymouth were won by Labour and the Liberal Democrats were hopeful of taking Windsor and Maidenhead.

Plymouth was a significant gain for Labour, as no party previously had a majority there, whilst the Tories lost their majority in Brentwood due to the Liberal Democrats winning two seats there.

Additionally, Labour gained control of Medway from the Tories for the first time in 25 years.

How did the parties react to these early results?





Stoke-on-Trent North’s Tory MP Jonathan Gullis told Sky News that councillors had “suffered because at the end of 2022, the Conservative Party as a brand was certainly damaged”.

Liberal Democrats win 8 seats in Brentwood.



Two #LibDemGains to take away the Conservatives' majority.



Liberal Democrats now the joint-largest party with Conservatives. pic.twitter.com/o5UY1lgdeY — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 5, 2023

Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, said: “These results have been a disaster for Rishi Sunak as voters punish him for the Tories’ failure.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed said it had been a “groundbreaking night” for his party.

He added: “We are exceeding all expectations. We have delivered a hammer blow to the Conservative Party in the blue wall ahead of next year’s general election.

“We’re making progress all over the country – including in the heart of the blue wall, where we’re confident of taking control of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.”