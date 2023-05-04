Burrell was competing against Bury's Helen Flanagan in the battle of the prides after the campmates were split into two teams that have to compete for food each day.

Flanagan smashed her second trial of the series, working her way through each section, uncovering slime-smeared windows to find a code for a lock and picking veg out of slime-filled boxes using only her mouth.

However, Burrell was left behind and was screaming in frustration as he attempted to win a picnic for the green team in what ITV has called "the loudest trial in I'm A Celebrity history."

Social media users react to Paul Burrell's screams in escape room trial

One person posted: "Paul Burrell transforming as we watch #ImACeleb angry screaming overload" along with a gif of the Incredible Hulk.

Another said: "B****dy hell paul is the Incredible Hulk" while also including eight laughing face emojis and another Incredible Hulk gif.

This ITV viewer was amused with Burrell's screams, saying: "#ImACeleb gotta love the paul screams."

Why wasn't I'm A Celeb... South Africa filmed live?





It was reported in The Mirror last April that plans were scheduled to film a series in South Africa featuring contestants who had participated in earlier series.

This was reportedly done as a backup plan by ITV in case they had not been able to return to Australia for the regular series due to Covid restrictions.

Despite the previous two series having been filmed in Wales to counteract this, there was not any desire to use it again.

An insider told the news site at the time: "This is a brilliant reserve plan in case Covid restrictions come round again in the Autumn and the cast and crew can’t get Down Under, as has happened for the past two years.

“There is no appetite to go back to Wales. It was great while it lasted but it’s just too dark and damp. Everyone’s had enough, including the viewers."

I’m A Celeb… South Africa airs on ITV1 and ITX on weekdays from 9pm.