Welch, who is originally from Tynemouth in the North East, posted a picture on Instagram back in January, showing the former Waterloo Road star with her arms around global pop-sensation Taylor Swift.

The picture was taken backstage following The 1975’s show at London’s O2 Arena.

Are Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matty Healy in a relationship?





The Instagram post made headlines at the time and now Swift’s US fanbase known as ‘Swifties’ have made it a hot topic again as it’s speculated the American singer is in a relationship with Healy.

It comes after reports of Swift recently breaking up with long-term partner British actor Joe Alwyn.

According to The Sun, a source close to Swift said: “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again."

The rumoured couple are expected to go public with their relationship in Nashville, Tennessee, where Swift performs this weekend.

Who is Matty Healy?





Matty Healy is the frontman and lead vocalist of pop rock band The 1975 - other members include lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald and drummer George Daniel.

The band which was formed in 2002, first met in school and started performing together as teenagers.

The group is best known for their UK chart-topping hits, including Sex, Chocolate, and Robbers from their first self-titled album.

Healy is the son of Denise Welch and actor Tim Healy from Newcastle, known for his roles as Dennis Patterson in the comedy-drama series Auf Wiedersehen and Lesley Conroy in Benidorm.

Who are Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriends?





Swift’s relationship with Alwyn began back in 2017 but her dating history has previously made headlines.

The reported list of Swift's past dating life includes pop star and Disney icon Joe Jonas, Twilight actor Taylor Lautner in 2009 and BAFTA-winning actor Eddie Redmayne.

One of her most famous relationships that swamped social media at the time was with One Direction’s Harry Styles in late 2012.

Swift has also dated mega movie stars such as Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston.