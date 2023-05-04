Polls close in the 230 local authorities across England holding elections. Counting begins for 64 councils.

The Prime Minister predicted a “hard night” for his party at the local elections, but said that the Conservatives were now moving away from “box set drama” politics.

The local elections are also likely to be the final set of polls before the next general election, with the results expected to give an indication of whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could be on course for Downing Street.

More than 8,000 council seats in England are up for grabs across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural areas to some of the largest towns and cities.

It is the first-time new voter ID rules have applied to all of England ahead of the change coming into force for UK general elections from October.

The policy means it will be compulsory for those showing up to polling stations to present photo identification to prove who they are before being handed a voting slip.

Critics of the move, instigated by Conservative ministers, argue it could deter young people and ethnic minorities from voting.

Polls across the country will close at 10pm this evening, with results filtering in throughout the night.

The Tories trailed heavily behind Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour in opinion polling leading up Thursday’s vote.

Labour is riding high, according to an Opinium survey carried out online between April 26 and 28, which indicated the red team could secure 44% of the vote share, versus the Tories’ 26% – a lead of 18 points.

The poll of polls tracker kept by political website Politico said that, as of Tuesday, Labour had a slightly narrower lead of 16 points but one that was still well into double-digit territory.

It is the vote share that polling experts argue is the outcome that should be the main focus for those wanting a clue as to who could win the next general election, which is widely expected to be held next year.