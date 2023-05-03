The former British javelin thrower was washing up alongside campmates Helen Flanagan and Carol Voderman, as Helen says she wasn't very domesticated when she left home due to living with her mum and sister who did a lot.

Fatima gets upset as she remembers how what life was like growing up in a children's home.

According to The Mirror, she said: "In the children's home when we were kids we always had assigned jobs and we were always in that routine. You had to be, there was so many of us.

"The only way you would get your pocket money was to make sure your jobs were done throughout the week."

Fatima continues: "I had two people in my life, Corrie and Auntie Ray and Auntie Ray was an East End girl.

"She only lived down the road to me Auntie Ray. I'd look out this little port window and watch when she went home because I'd be really sad when she was off duty really sad.

"So, I'd look out where she goes and this one day I decided to pick all the daffodils and I hid them behind my back and knocked on the door and when she opened the door I said 'will you be my mum?'.

"And she said 'Fats I've got to be mum to all you kids so I can't always be here'."

Amir Khan voted off I'm A Celeb... South Africa

Amir Khan was voted off by campmates on Tuesday (May 2) with fans expressing how "gutted" they were at his leaving.

Upon Ant and Dec announcing the news, the ITV duo asked if he felt more prepared to enter the jungle this time around with the professional boxer saying before he was scared of everything.

He added that he preferred his time in South Africa over his Australian stint before leaving.

When was I'm A Celeb… South Africa filmed?





I'm A Celebrity South Africa is said to be recorded during the summer of 2022, ahead of the 2022 live series.

It comes after reports at the time began circulation in April 2022, with filming in July.

In September, hosts of the show, Ant and Dec posted a video announcing the all-star show and that it would be coming to screens soon.

I'm a Celeb…South Africa is on ITV1 from 9pm every weekday.