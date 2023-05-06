The cinema chain is giving customers a complimentary ticket when they watch any four movies between May 3 and August 18.

Cinephiles will be able to claim a free ticket to any film of their choice between September 1 and October 20 at its locations nationwide.

Customers will also be able to claim a free combo treat with their ticket which includes the likes of choice of popcorn, hotdog or nachos.

Showcase Cinemas is offering Brits free cinema tickets in a new deal. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas said: “We’re really excited to welcome Insider members both old and new to our cinemas this summer to take advantage of this fantastic offer and enjoy all the latest blockbusters!

“There is an array of amazing films being released over the next few months, so we wanted to give cinemagoers the chance to watch them all on the big screen – and earn themselves a ticket on us.

“With the likes of Fast X, Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse, Mission Impossible; Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Indiana Jones & The Dial of Destiny hitting the big screen this summer, there truly is something for everyone!”

How to claim free cinema tickets from Showcase Cinemas

To qualify for the offer, film fans need to sign up as Insider members which is free to do so.

The full terms and conditions are available via the Showcase Cinemas website.

Some of the benefits for Insider members include earning 10% rewards on every ticket, snack and drink purchase, reduced-priced tickets on Sundays after 7pm, and all day Monday and Tuesday, plus the opportunity to see advanced screenings.

Qualifying Insider members will receive voucher codes for the free ticket and combo to the email address that their account is registered to.

The free combo voucher code and Insider membership card or QR code need to be presented to claim.