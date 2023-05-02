EastEnders duo Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney joined the I'm A Celeb... South Africa line-up this evening (May 2) but before they could see the rest of the camp in the jungle, they both had to take part in a drinking trial.
Saturday Night Takeaway hosts Ant and Dec joined them as they each had to drink a disturbing concoction of beverages in a bid to win treats for individual campmates.
Joe Swash won the eighth series of I'm A Celeb... Get Me Out Of Here in 2008, seeing him crowned king of the jungle.
While Dean Gaffney was on I’m A Celeb in 2006 and finished in sixth place.
We've all been here 🥴 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/u8BELs5LaZ— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 2, 2023
ITV viewers react to Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney's Flipping Disgusting trial
One person posted: "Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash doing a drinking trial together is something I didn’t know I needed," along with a laughing face emoji.
Someone wrote: "The funniest but most disgusting drinking trial I've ever seen!! #ImACeleb #ImACelebSouthAfrica."
This fan of the show tweeted: "Joe Swash has expressed more emotions with his face, in 30 seconds, than I have in 52 years. #ImACeleb."
Many people found the trial quite amusing to watch, as this user said: "My cheeks hurt from laughing too much already #ImACeleb."
Ahh @amirkingkhan you’ve been an absolute knockout 🤩🥊 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/2BdADOcKfP— antanddec (@antanddec) May 2, 2023
Amir Khan voted off I'm A Celeb... South Africa
Amir Khan was voted off by campmates with some expressing how "gutted" they were at his leaving.
Upon Ant and Dec announcing the news, the ITV duo asked if he felt more prepared to enter the jungle this time around with the professional boxer saying before he was scared of everything.
He added that he preferred his time in South Africa over his Australian stint before leaving.
