Saturday Night Takeaway hosts Ant and Dec joined them as they each had to drink a disturbing concoction of beverages in a bid to win treats for individual campmates.

Joe Swash won the eighth series of I'm A Celeb... Get Me Out Of Here in 2008, seeing him crowned king of the jungle.

While Dean Gaffney was on I’m A Celeb in 2006 and finished in sixth place.

ITV viewers react to Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney's Flipping Disgusting trial

One person posted: "Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash doing a drinking trial together is something I didn’t know I needed," along with a laughing face emoji.

Someone wrote: "The funniest but most disgusting drinking trial I've ever seen!! #ImACeleb #ImACelebSouthAfrica."

This fan of the show tweeted: "Joe Swash has expressed more emotions with his face, in 30 seconds, than I have in 52 years. #ImACeleb."

Many people found the trial quite amusing to watch, as this user said: "My cheeks hurt from laughing too much already #ImACeleb."

Amir Khan voted off I'm A Celeb... South Africa

Amir Khan was voted off by campmates with some expressing how "gutted" they were at his leaving.

Upon Ant and Dec announcing the news, the ITV duo asked if he felt more prepared to enter the jungle this time around with the professional boxer saying before he was scared of everything.

He added that he preferred his time in South Africa over his Australian stint before leaving.