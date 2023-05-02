The contestants, who are competing to be crowned the first ever I'm A Celeb 'legend', voted to send Amir Khan home at the start of the episode.

The celebs were informed by Saturday Night Takeaway and BGT hosts Ant and Dec that they would be voting to send one person home.

Last Night's episode then ended on a cliffhanger as the contestants made their decision.

This is BRUTAL! 😱 Tonight, @antanddec will send one Celebrity home when the secret ballot results are revealed at 9pm! 🗳 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/KoDMAbdmpr — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 2, 2023

Helen Flanagan smashes the highest ever I'm A Celeb... challenge

The shock announcement from the duo came after Helen Flanagan smashed the highest-ever I'm A Celeb trial.

The challenge saw Helen Flanagan, Amir Khan and Myleene Klass told to climb a crane-like structure 1,100m high, in a bid to unhook 11 stars and attach the giant yellow items to themselves.

When asked if he was sure he was going to take part, Amir Khan said: “Camp’s been eating well, we have to get through this. We’ve got a strong team today. We’re going to make sure we have another feast tonight.”

Helen Flanagan added: “Guys, I’m not going to let you down, I’m going to do it.”

Amir Khan voted off I'm A Celeb... South Africa in a major departure

Amir Khan was voted off by campmates with some expressing how "gutted" they were at his leaving.

Upon Ant and Dec announcing the news, the ITV duo asked if he felt more prepared to enter the jungle this time around with the professional boxer saying before he was scared of everything.

He added that he preferred his time in South Africa over is Australian stint before leaving.

Two new Celebs make their South African de-spew tonight! Pour one out for @realjoeswash and @deangaffney1! 🍸 See you at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/jtlwvUwXEY — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 2, 2023

EastEnders' Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash announced to enter the I'm A Celeb... South Africa camp

EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash have been announced as new celebrity entrants to the I'm A Celeb... South Africa camp.

Joe Swash is known for his role as Micky Miller in Albert Square, a part he played from 2003 to 2008.

He won the eighth series of I'm A Celeb... Get Me Out Of Here in 2008, seeing him crowned king of the jungle.

Dean Gaffney made his first appearance in the BBC series in 1993 and continued his permanent role on The Square until 2003, where he has since briefly returned over the years.

Gaffney was on I’m A Celeb in 2006 and finished in sixth place.

I'm A Celeb... South Africa airs on weekdays from 9 pm.