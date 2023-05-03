Liverpool is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest for last year's winners Ukraine after the UK came second with Sam Ryder Spaceman.

Alongside the main Eurovision event, there will be a number of other concerts and fun activities taking place nearby.

The free gig in the village is taking place to "meet the demand" from fans according to the National Lottery and Music Venue Trust.

The concert was introduced after the National Lottery's United By Music Tour of Liverpool gig sold out its tickets in mere minutes, leaving fans empty-handed.

Tickets for the 15,000-strong event will not be sold in advance with fans needing to arrive at the Eurovision Village's Pier Head at midday on Wednesday, May 10 for the chance to get spaces.

It is said there will be a “range of performances in the build-up to the evening show”, including appearances from some of the acts competing in Eurovision 2023.

The gig will start at 6:30 pm and last until around 10 pm.

Lightning Seeds 'delighted' to be performing at Liverpool for the free Eurovision gig

Ian Broudie, the lead singer of the Lightning Seeds, said of the gig: “We are delighted to be supporting a campaign that is backing so many music venues across Liverpool, one of the world’s leading cities for music.

“To play a part in providing Liverpool with a whole week of music is incredible and we’re thankful for the National Lottery and the Music Venue Trust for making it possible.”

Mark Davyd, chief executive of the Music Venue Trust, said the charity was “completely blown away” by the response to the National Lottery’s United by Music events.

He added: “Liverpool is still the home of live music and we simply couldn’t meet the demand from local audiences to be part of a celebration of everything the city has to offer.

“So we have spoken with some of the key artists taking part and found a way to bring even more music to Liverpool, with a fantastic free entry event. Please get down early to secure your place!”

Liverpool to host 20 gigs across Liverpool as city celebrates Eurovision 2023

There will be 20 gigs in 20 different venues taking place across Liverpool to mark the arrival of Eurovision this month.

Organisers say the events will “showcase the city’s music scene” and “support the grassroots music venues that remain the lifeblood of UK music."

From May 8, a range of headline artists from Liverpool, including The Coral, Jamie Webster, Crawlers and The Mysterines, as well as rock band the Lightning Seeds, co-creators of classic football anthem Three Lions.