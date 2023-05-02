Eastenders legends Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney will be joining the line-up hoping to be crowned ‘legend’ of the series.

It’s set to be an eventful episode as ITV viewers will also find out who the next campmate is to leave after Ant and Dec revealed on Monday (May 1) night’s episode that the campmates must vote for the next person to leave in a ‘secret ballot’.

It will be the first time in the history of the show that the campmates have chosen who exits.

Two new Celebs make their South African de-spew tonight! Pour one out for @realjoeswash and @deangaffney1! 🍸 See you at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/jtlwvUwXEY — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 2, 2023

The elimination follows former rivals Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith, the first two contestants to leave the ITV reality spin-off series in pre-recorded scenes that aired on Friday (April 28).

Who is I’m A Celeb… South Africa contestant Joe Swash?





Swash played the popular character Mickey Miller on BBC’s Eastenders from 2003 until 2008 – he briefly returned to the soap during a guest appearance in September 2011.

He won the eighth series of I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2008 and was crowned king of the jungle.

He featured alongside George Takei, Martina Navratilova, Esther Rantzen and many others.

Who is I’m A Celeb… South Africa contestant Dean Gaffney?





Swash will be joined by Dean Gaffney, who also starred in Eastenders as Robbie Jackson.

So, it’s official.

I’ve gone back to compete in the @imacelebrity jungle.

What an honour to be asked back.

Tune in 9pm tonight @ITV to see what myself and @realjoeswash are getting up to. You really don’t want to miss this trial. 🤪🙈🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/y5MyfewwMV — Dean Gaffney (@deangaffney1) May 2, 2023

He made his first appearance in the BBC series in 1993 and continued his permanent role on the Square until 2003, where he has since briefly returned over the years.

Gaffney was on I’m A Celeb in 2006 and finished in sixth place.

Current campmate Myleene Klass was alongside Gaffney in series six of the ITV show.

I’m A Celeb… South Africa airs on ITV1 and ITX on weekdays from 9pm.