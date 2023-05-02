The broadcaster also provided an exciting sneak peek into the event itself, including big names involved in the nationwide concert.

Lighting Up The Nation will see famous landmarks across the UK lit up in marvellous displays in what is hoped to 'bring the nation together.'

BBC names first cities and regions to star in the Coronation Concert 'Lighting Up The Nation' event

First locations revealed for 'Lighting up the Nation' sequence.



The live sequence at the #CoronationConcert will see the country unite in celebration on Sunday 7 May as part of the event produced by @BBCStudios.https://t.co/dDUPdlezBp — BBC Studios Press Office (@BBCStudiosPress) May 2, 2023

Major cities across the country have been named as the first places to be lit up in the Coronation Concert event.

The BBC said the towns, cities and regions of Blackpool, Sheffield, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Gateshead, Cornwall, Belfast and some other surprise locations will take part.

The cities will form part of the event with the displays being broadcast live from Windsor Castle across the BBC.

James Nesbitt and Paloma Faith to perform at the Coronation Concert 'Lighting Up The Nation' event

During the Lighting Up The Nation event this weekend, TV and film actor James Nesbitt will perform a poem specifically written for the occasion by Daljit Nagra, Chair of the Royal Society of Literature.

Nesbitt was awarded an OBE for his dramatic work with the actor being best known for his roles on Cold Feet, The Missing and The Hobbit.

English singer-songwriter Paloma Faith will also perform one of her songs while lasers and illumination light up the night sky.

She is known for songs like New York and Upside Down.

BBC reveals top Coronation Concert 'Lighting Up The Nation' Events

One week to go!



Here are some top events related to the Coronation Concert taking place in UK cities as revealed by the BBC:

A choreographed lighting display will envelop Blackpool's most well-known seafront attractions. Members of the public will be invited to a viewing party in front of the Blackpool Tower.

Sheffield Town Hall will showcase a spectacular light-up moment for a great community gathering in the Peace Gardens to celebrate this very special occasion.

Newcastle's Tyne Bridge and Gateshead's Millennium Bridge will be lit up creating beautiful reflections in the water in front of an audience gathered on Baltic Square at Gateshead Quayside.

A memorable light show will be created in Belfast for viewers at home.

In Edinburgh, a public event will take place in Princes Street Gardens.

A spectacular drone show will be brought to Cornwall at the Eden Project to light up the sky, while the Biomes turn multicoloured for viewers at home and an audience of specially invited guests from the local volunteer community, including those who organise Big Lunches for their communities.

A display of drones will illuminate the Cardiff night sky above the Wales Millennium Centre, as the building comes to life. A public event will be hosted on the nearby Roald Dahl Plass.

The remaining three UK locations will be revealed during the Coronation Concert.

Lighting up the Nation promises to be 'spectacular' as Coronation Concert draws closer

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment & Events says: “The Lighting up the Nation sequence promises to be a truly spectacular part of the Coronation Concert.

"With stunning light shows illuminating some of our most iconic locations, alongside performances from James Nesbitt and Paloma Faith, this is going to be a very special moment for people all across the country to come together in celebration.”

When will the Coronation Concert take place?





The Coronation Concert will take place on Sunday, May 7 on the grounds of Windsor Castle with the event being broadcast on the BBC.