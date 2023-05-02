Bank customers were left unable to navigate their banking app or even log in to the platform.

According to Down Detector, issues started at around 8.16 am with people complaining that they couldn't get the app or website to load.

Problems with the banking services website were recorded across the UK on Down Detector including London, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

User reports indicate HSBC is having problems since 8:16 AM BST. https://t.co/BKdQu5i05X RT if you're also having problems #HSBCdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) May 2, 2023

Is HSBC down?





Of the problems reported, 59% related to problems with HSBC's mobile banking while 22% related to problems with online banking.

A further 19% of problems were linked to its mobile login.

According to the heat map, the worst affected area is London.

You can use the heat map on Down Detector to see if you are in one of the worst affected areas via the Down Detector website.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.

At the time of writing, HSBC has not confirmed an outage.