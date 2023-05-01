The trio were told by ITV hosts Ant and Dec to climb a crane-like structure 1,100m high, in a bid to unhook 11 stars and attach the giant yellow items to themselves.

When asked if he was sure he was going to take part, Amir Khan said: “Camp’s been eating well, we have to get through this. We’ve got a strong team today. We’re going to make sure we have another feast tonight.”

Helen Flanagan added: “Guys, I’m not going to let you down, I’m going to do it.”

The team managed to secure a full house of stars, meaning the camp will be eating well.

Fans in shock as Helen Flanagan smashes highest trial on I'm A Celeb... South Africa

One person said: "Helen's changed so much since she was last on #ImACeleb fair play! @helenflanagan1"

Another wrote: "I’m acc so proud of Helen, she’s absolutely brilliant #ImACeleb" along with a hands up emoji.

This user hinted at trying Helen's 'mind-calming mantras', posting: "Just when I thought I couldn't be more proud of Helen she goes and does THAT!!!! I could never everrrrr. Need to try her mind calming mantras #ImACeleb."

Another fan said: "Super impressed with Helen Flanagan in that trial. Overcoming fears with gusto, determined. Well done #ImACeleb."

When was I'm A Celeb... South Africa filmed?





I'm A CeleB... South Africa is said to be recorded during the summer of 2022, ahead of the 2022 live series.

It comes after reports at the time began circulation in April 2022, with filming in July.

In September, hosts of the show, Ant and Dec posted a video announcing the all-star show and that it would be coming to screens soon.