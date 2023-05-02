Plantlife has launched a new campaign called No Mow May and is asking people to provide a safe space for nature by letting the grass grow and inviting wildlife into their gardens.

It says we have nearly lost 97 per cent of flower-rich meadows since the 1970s, however, we need blooming meadows and long grass to help feed pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

It’s time to Liberate Your Lawn – Plantlife’s #NoMowMay is here!



Let’s give a much-needed boost to wildflowers and pollinators!🌱 🌷



Join the movement here

👉 https://t.co/05M0j8nLx9



Keep an eye on our social media for a whole month of #NoMowMay madness 👀 pic.twitter.com/MnxtDYWFEZ — Plantlife (@Love_plants) May 1, 2023

According to The Mirror, Ian Dunn, CEO of Plantlife, said: “The immaculate bright green bowling green lawn with its neat stripes may have ­historically been the desired garden aesthetic but, increasingly, we’re seeing a cultural shift which sees wilder lawns buzzing with bees and butterflies becoming highly valued.

“A radical shift in attitudes towards lawn management is underway and it is to the benefit of plants, pollinators, people and planet.”

Why should I stop mowing my grass in May?





The Plantlife website says a healthy lawn with some long grass and wildflowers benefits wildlife, tackles pollution and can lock away carbon below the ground.

To achieve this in your garden, all you need to do is not mow your lawn to let wild plants get a head start on the summer.

The charity says with over 20 million gardens in the UK, even the smallest grassy patches add up to a substantial proportion of the nation's land.

If managed properly, we will see benefits not just for nature but communities and the climate as well.

We're taking part in #NoMowMay as part of our ongoing commitment to reducing our carbon footprint.



2.2 hectares of grassland has been designated as a relaxed mowing area for the month of May, saving 1/2 tonne of CO2 annually and benefiting our pollinators 🦋🌷🐝



📷 @JontyWilde pic.twitter.com/n3L7foNw3q — Yorkshire Sculpture Park (@YSPsculpture) May 1, 2023

Wildlife to spot in your garden during No Mow May

It’s not just plants and wildflowers that can appear during No Mow May if you let your grass grow, there are also pollinators and wildlife which could be tempted to pay a visit such as:

Speckled Wood Butterfly

Red-tailed Bumblebee

Cinnabar Moth

Marmalade Hoverfly

Cockchafer Beetle

More information on No Mow May can be found on the Plantlife website as well as tips on how to manage your garden to benefit plants, flowers and wildlife.