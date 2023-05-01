It will be the first time in the history of the show that the campmates have chosen who exits.

The elimination follows former rivals Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith, the first two contestants to leave the ITV reality spin-off series in pre-recorded scenes that aired on Friday (April 28).

It came after the pair, who were chained together, came last against other couples in the first survival challenge of the series.

Mayday, mayday 🚨 This is the HIGHEST ever Trial in #ImACeleb history! Watch tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and STV pic.twitter.com/ZZWDyfrAzg — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 1, 2023

At the end of Monday’s episode, Donnelly says: “We bring news. For one of you, this will be your last night in camp. But this time, who that is, is up to you.”

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman says: “Oh no, that’s horrible,” while former royal butler Paul Burrell adds: “That’s not nice.”

Helen Flanagan and Amir Khan take on ‘highest trial’ in I’m A Celeb history

Viewers will also see actress Helen Flanagan, who is known for refusing to do trials, face her fear with Amir Khan and Myleene Klass in tackling the "highest trial" in the show’s history, titled ‘World’s End’.

Flanagan says: “Guys, I’m not going to let you down, I’m going to do it.”

The trio will be told to climb a crane-like structure 1,100m high, in a bid to unhook stars and attach them to themselves.

Khan says: “Camp’s been eating well, we have to get through this. We’ve got a strong team today. We’re going to make sure we have another feast tonight.”

Meanwhile, the episode will also show the campmates face a team challenge called ‘Plug It!’ which will see them working together to win treats.

The contestants find a phone box-like structure that is full of holes at the creek, which fills up with water and as it rises they have to plug the holes.

We catch up with new BFFs Gillian and Shaun on episode 5 of the podcast!



Available to listen to on Global Player, your favourite podcast platform, or to watch on YouTube 👀#ImACeleb #ImACelebrityPodcast #GillianMcKeith #ShaunRyder pic.twitter.com/P20EvSTfBr — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 29, 2023

The higher the water is when their time is up, the more treats they win.

Vorderman describes the challenge as “wet twister” as the campmates were forced to manoeuvre around each other to reach the holes.

While Khan says: “It felt like a hard 12-round fight. My fingers were hurting, my body was hurting… it just exactly reminded me of a fight.”

When is I’m A Celeb… South Africa on tonight?





I’m A Celebrity…South Africa airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The show returns for the first time since Friday as no episodes aired over the weekend.

Britain's Got Talent replaced it on Saturday (April 29) while hospital drama Malpractice was shown instead on Sunday (April 30).