Most supermarkets will be open but the usual opening hours may be different for bank holiday Monday on May 1.

To help you know what shops are open at what times on ‘May Day’, we have rounded up supermarkets along with their opening times.

May bank holiday shop opening times

Tesco opening times

Across the UK most Tesco superstores will be open from 8am to 6pm, but some are staying open until 8pm so its best to check your local store via the website.

Aldi opening times

Budget-friendly supermarket Aldi will be opening at reduced hours from 8am to 8pm, instead of their usual 10pm closure

Lidl opening times

Fellow budget-friendly store Lidi is opening from 8am to 8pm, but some will close at 10pm so you may want to check the Lidl website for your local store.

Morrisons opening times

Morrisons across the UK will be open from 7am to 8pm, you can check your store via the website.

Sainsbury’s opening times

Larger sites for Sainsbury’s will be opening their doors from 10am until 4pm, however, some are staying open for a little longer, but you can check your store via the website.

Asda opening times

Asda will be altering their bank holiday hours from 7am to 8pm but you can check your store via the website.

What are the remaining UK bank holidays for 2023?





The UK has already enjoyed a couple of bank holidays this year and we’ve got more to come.

With an extra one added to mark the King’s Coronation, giving everyone plenty of time to enjoy the special occasion.

These are the remaining UK bank holidays for 2023:

Early May bank holiday - Monday, May 1

Bank holiday for the Coronation of King Charles III - Monday, May 8

Spring bank holiday - Monday, May 29

Summer bank holiday - Monday, August 28

Christmas Day - Monday, December 25

Boxing Day - Tuesday, December 26

What are your bank holiday plans? Let us know in the comments below.