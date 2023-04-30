The iconic presenting duo posted a video on social media today showing them at a wildlife safari in South Africa with the caption: "Having the Toon of our lives in South Africa here".

During the clip Ant and Dec joked around about the animals in the park and even impersonated wildlife presenter Sir David Attenborough.

Howay the lads ⬛️⬜️🦓⬛️⬜️ #NUFC #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/e99A2jYEHJ — antanddec (@antanddec) April 30, 2023

Firstly, upon coming across Hippopotamuses, Ant said: "We've got hippos in the water.

"Could kill you that, you know. Do you know how fast they run?

"45 kilometers an hour."

Dec looked shocked as Ant added: "Your little legs wouldn't get away from that!

"And if it was a hungry hungry hippo...nom nom nom."

The pair clearly enjoyed their time at the safari park as they went on to call it "the greatest place on earth".

In a David Attenborough voice, Ant said: "This is the greatest place on earth."

The video finished with the pair looking at zebras.

Dec jokingly asked whether the zebra would eat him, to which Ant replied "You're alright".

He added: "They're fast, but they won't eat ya. And they're fellow Newcastle fans, why would they kill ya?"

The pair then began chanting: "Black and white army! TOON TOON! Black and white army! TOON TOON!"

Fans on social media had a good laugh over the Ant and Dec video.

One person commented: "This is hilarious."

While another said: "Hilarious - you can take the lads out of the toon but you’ll never take the toon out of the lads."

A third fan added: "Toon Toon Black white Army glad you're having a good time."

Why isn't I'm a Celebrity on tonight?





I'm a Celebrity doesn't air on weekends so will not be on tonight. This is usually the case for the reality programme except during last year's series.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here...South Africa will return to ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, May 1 at 9pm.

Who left I'm a Celebrity on Friday?





The first two campmates have been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here… South Africa.

Friday (April 28) night's episode on ITV saw Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity.

The elimination came after six celebrities took part in the first survival challenge of the series – Savage Safari.

Andy Whyment and Jordan Banjo, Phil Tufnell and Georgia Toffolo, and Ryder and McKeith, all competed to free themselves from one another and hit a buzzer first.