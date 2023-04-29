Bruno Tonioli and Amanda Holden shed tears after hearing the stunning performance on tonight's show (April 29)

Johns' Boys male choir gave a stunning rendition of Callum Scott's Biblical, seeing the group pass the audition stage with flying colours.

Bruno Tonioli said of the act: "The balance, the harmonies, it was divine, I felt like I was in music heaven."

Alesha Dixon added: "I really, really loved the arrangement, it was really powerful, and you sounded really rich and full-bodied together."

Amanda Holden, who was also in tears, said: "As soon as I heard you were a male voice choir and you were from Wales, I said to Alesha, I'm going to cry."

This comes as Britain's Got Talent returned to ITV with new judge Bruno Tonioli.

This series sees a judging panel comprised of Simon Cowell, rapper and singer Alesha Dixon, TV personality Amanda Holden and Strictly Come Dancing star Bruno Tonioli.

Last week saw the celebrity panel perplexed by an unusual act where a BGT contestant dressed up as the Mona Lisa painting.

The costumed performer the began singing 1980s comedy song classic Shassap You Face by Joe Dolce.

He received two red buzzers with Bruno Tonioli saying: "It's original but I think the King would have a heart attack... it's a no."

It's a bit of a RUFF audition for Olga, Bonnie and Simba, but will they be back?



Watch them in action: https://t.co/phei0fuuTf#BGT #BritainsGotTalent #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/rE7yLhke4l — BGT (@BGT) April 29, 2023

What else happened tonight on BGT?





The show had an act from the dancing duo Romeo & Icy who gave an energetic performance that wowed the audience but Bruno was less than impressed with judges criticising the act's lack of personality or flair.

There was also an act from a pair of dancing dogs that failed to live up to expectations. However, the act returned with one of the dogs playing the piano.

Bruno was finally amazed by a dance act when Ruby Sinclair took to the stage with their Latin-style moves.

BGT continues next week on ITV1 and ITVX.