Even better, you could enter this evening’s EuroMillions up to 10 times for just £1.

Players can get more entries for their money by entering via a lottery syndicate company – which has recently become popular for those who play, reports The Mirror.

EuroMillions is a lottery that is played across nine different European countries, with draws taking place on Tuesday and Friday evenings.

How to get 10 entries to tonight's £113 million EuroMillions for £1

If you are a member of Lotto Social, they offer a way to get 10 entries for £1 – this would normally cost £25 so it’s a cheaper alternative.

Lotto Social has been a registered company since 2007 and according to the website, it “creates and manages online lottery syndicates for games including the UK Lotto, EuroMillions and Mega Millions.”

The company purchases lottery ticket lines directly from the National Lottery, therefore you still contribute to good causes across the UK that the National Lottery support.

According to The Mirror, a spokesperson for Lotto Social commented: “In today’s climate, playing the lottery can be an expensive business.

"Our members appreciate being able to increase their chances of winning, but at a fraction of the cost, at just £1.

"Plus, our exclusive offer of ‘free games for life’ means members can play other instant win games for fun, but win real cash prizes”.

The draw will take place on Friday, April 28 with entries closing at 7.30pm.

The winning numbers for the £113 Million EuroMillions jackpot will be chosen at 8.45pm.

You can find more information on the Lotto Social website.

Please note, a Flexible Membership gives members £1 for their first 10 lines, then £2.50 per draw after that which is charged weekly at £5.00.

This will give members 10 lines Tuesday as well as 10 lines Friday.