In the latest episode of the pre-recorded series, the pair were seen discussing their links to Manchester and quickly discovered that they grew up just streets apart.

Happy Monday stay Ryder revealed he currently lives in Telford but grew up in Clifton.

Coronation Street star Whyment quickly revealed that the pair actually attended the same primary and secondary school.

Whyment shared: "The mad thing is, we live not far from each other, and the first time we’ve met is in the jungle"

Later, the soap star told the Bush Telegraph: "We went to the same primary school, same high school - what a top guy he is. Then he called me Kirk."

Fans of I'm a Celebrity were quick to show their love for the pair, as one Twitter user wrote: "The Andy and Shaun bromance is already the best thing about this series!"

The Andy and Shaun bromance is already the best thing about this series! 🤣 #ImACeleb #ImACelebSouthAfrica #imacelebrity — Rapunzel Rapunzel  (@rapunzelrobot) April 27, 2023

Whilst another added: "Can see Andy and Shaun becoming a [sic] best friends in jungle duo. They seem to be getting on great."

When was I'm A Celebrity South Africa filmed?





I'm A Celebrity South Africa is said to be recorded during the summer of 2022, ahead of the 2022 live series.

It comes after reports at the time began circulation in April 2022, with filming in July.

In September, hosts of the show, Ant and Dec posted a video announcing the all-star show and that it would be coming to screens soon.

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is on ITV1 from 9pm every weekday.