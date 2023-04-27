Taking place in the Kruger National Park, the revelation was shared during the fourth episode of the series (aired Thursday, April 27).

Georgia “Toff” Toffolo read out a 'Bush Bulletin', saying: "Celebrities, there is contraband in camp.

“You will not get your dinner until you’ve surrendered all the contraband. There’s an amnesty bowl in the Telegraph.”

First Look: Has the salty knicker bandit returned? 🧂👙 Find out who's responsible tonight at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/6TiSt4rl5S — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 27, 2023

How did the contestants react?





It had turned out Gillian McKeith had snuck in salt and almonds into camp, and she let Helen Flanagan in on her secret a bit before Georgia read out the bulletin.

This was perhaps not so surprising for Gillian, who had brought in contraband on her previous stint on the show in 2010.

After the warning, there was confusion, not only over who has been up to no good but also over what an amnesty bowl is.

Fatima Whitbread was not impressed, saying the rule-breaking should not "go unpunished" and made her displeasure known to the camp.

In the end, Gillian dropped off salt and almonds as well as tea bags and mints into the bowl.

Additionally, Myleen Klass also sheepishly came forward as she had brought seasoning into the camp, hiding it in a hair bobble.

Finally, Paul Burrell revealed he had brought in coffee, which he had almost finished by that point.

Why isn't I'm A Celebrity South Africa being filmed live?





It was reported in The Mirror last April that plans were scheduled to film a series in South Africa featuring contestants who had participated in earlier series.

This was reportedly done as a backup plan by ITV in case they had not been able to return to Australia for the regular series due to Covid restrictions.

Despite the previous two series having been filmed in Wales to counteract this, there was not any desire to use it again.

Producers planned to show the series in early 2023 if they were able to return to filming I’m a Celeb in Australia, as indeed they were.

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is on ITV1 from 9pm every weekday.