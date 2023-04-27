Best known for his hosting duties on The Jerry Springer Show, Springer hosted the show for nearly three decades, lasting from 1991 until 2018.

Publicists of the star confirmed that Springer died peacefully at his Chicago home on Thursday, according to the BBC.

A friend and family spokesperson for Springer, Jene Galvin paid tribute, saying: "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," he said.

US talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79. ( PA) (Image: PA)

"He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on."

Jerry Springer dies aged 79

Before kicking off his TV career, Springer worked as a political reporter and commentator.

He was also the mayor of Cincinnati and a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.

The Jerry Springer Show inspired ITV's The Jeremy Kyle Show, which ran between 2005 and 2019.

Springer's show had 27 seasons and nearly 5,000 episodes, the broadcaster also hosted America's Got Talent from 2007 to 2008.