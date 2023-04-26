The duo have captured viewers' attention after using the classic and much-loved phrase 'Get it in ya bag'.

Taking over Twitter with the phrase, Ant and Dec used the term as Georgia Toffolo 'Toff' took on a tough trial.

In the trial, Toff had to make her way around a maze of tunnels with water, rats, snakes and more.

Altogether Toff was able to get eight stars to help feed the camp as Ant and Dec told her to 'Get it in ya bag'.

I'm a Celebrity South Africa viewers go made for Ant and Dec

Taking to Twitter, one user said: "Not Dec bringing back 'get it in your bag'.

Not Dec bringing back “get it in your bag”: #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/GvKrS8TMT6 — Erel H (@Erel124) April 26, 2023

As another added: "Dec saying 'get it in your bag' for the first time this year."

When was I'm A Celebrity South Africa filmed?





I'm A Celebrity South Africa is said to be recorded during the summer of 2022, ahead of the 2022 live series.

It comes after reports at the time began circulation in April 2022, with filming in July.

In September, hosts of the show, Ant and Dec posted a video announcing the all-star show and that it would be coming to screens soon.

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is on ITV1 from 9pm every weekday.