The 64-year-old is appearing on the ITV series, having first been on the programme for the fourth series in 2004, where he ended up finishing in second place.

Every contestant on the South Africa series has appeared on the regular programme in the past, and is competing to be crowned the first 'I'm a Celeb legend'.

Near the start of the third episode, Janice Dickinson asked Paul if he had ever given the late Queen Elizabeth II a bath before as part of his duties.

Paul Burrell reveals Royal Family bathing arrangements

In response to Janice's question Paul said: "No, she did that herself. You have to set the towels out and everything in a special way.

"And royals never run their baths. They're run for them. So they never have to put the plug in."

Imagine leaving this earth without the thrill of accidentally adding too many bubbles 🛁 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/qJrA3mujvg — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 26, 2023

In a section recorded later Janice said she loved asking Paul questions like that as he has "some of the best stories on Earth".

Why isn't I'm A Celebrity South Africa being filmed live?





It was reported in The Mirror last April that plans were scheduled to film a series in South Africa featuring contestants who had participated in earlier series.

This was reportedly done as a backup plan by ITV in case they had not been able to return to Australia for the regular series due to Covid restrictions.

Despite the previous two series having been filmed in Wales to counteract this, there was not any desire to use it again.

An insider told the news site at the time: "This is a brilliant reserve plan in case Covid restrictions come round again in the Autumn and the cast and crew can’t get Down Under, as has happened for the past two years.

“There is no appetite to go back to Wales. It was great while it lasted but it’s just too dark and damp. Everyone’s had enough, including the viewers."

Producers planned to show the series in early 2023 if they were able to return to filming I’m a Celeb in Australia, as indeed they were.

Filming for the South Africa series took place in July 2022

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is on ITV1 from 9pm every weekday.