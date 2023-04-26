The TV star who first took part in the ITV show back in 2006 shared that the bikini went under auction gaining a price tag of £7,500 for charity.

Klass wore the famous white two-piece whilst having a shower on the show over ten years ago.

Before entering the I'm a Celebrity camp, Klass shared her memories of her first experience on the show.

Sharing: "After doing the programme I saw the photo and I was like 'my goodness, it does look glamorous, but it certainly didn't feel like it - far from it!

"There are worse things to be known for than being really clean! Since then, I have had three babies and I don't look like that now."

Adding: "I am really proud of how strong my body has been. It has been through lots of trials and tribulations since and part of the reason for doing this all-star version is I want to remind myself of that.

"I do feel like a different person, I was in my 20s when I first came into the jungle and now I'm in my 40s.

"I think I will smell the campfire and it will be like yesterday!"

When was I'm A Celebrity South Africa filmed?





I'm A Celebrity South Africa is said to be recorded during the summer of 2022, ahead of the 2022 live series.

It comes after reports at the time began circulation in April 2022, with filming in July.

In September, hosts of the show, Ant and Dec posted a video announcing the all-star show and that it would be coming to screens soon.

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is on ITV1 from 9pm every weekday.