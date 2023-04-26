But like ever, the ITV show is filled with twists, including three new campmates that are hoping to become Jungle legends.

The new campmates include Myleene Klass, Georgia Toffolo and Andy Whyment who have all previously been on the show.

But the three new campmates won’t be sleeping in the same camp as the other celebrities, instead, they’ll start their jungle experience by living in a deserted landscape.

Who is Myleene Klass?





Born in 1978 and originally from Norfolk, Klass found fame on Popstars where they formed the band Hear'Say.

She later went on to release two solo classical albums before starring in model campaigns, starting a clothing line and working in TV and radio.

What is Myleene Klass's net worth?





Klass has gained mass fortunes since her beginning on Popstars, with it now reported that she has a net worth of £4 million.

Who is Georgia Toffolo?





Georgia Toffolo is best known for featuring on the E4 show Made In Chelsea from 2014 until 2018.

'Toff' won the 17th series of I'm a Celebrity in 2017 where she gained a close relationship with Stanley Johnson, father of Boris Johnson.

What is Georgia Toffolo net worth?

The TV personality and Jungle Queen has a net worth of £5 million according to All famous birthdays.

Who is Andy Whyment?





Andy Whyment first appeared on I'm a Celebrity in 2019 and is best known for his role as Kirk Sutherland on Coronation Street.

He has also had roles on Cracker, The Cops, Heartbeat and Where the Heart Is, along with playing Darren Sinclair-Jones on The Royle Family.

What is Andy Whyment's net worth?





The soap star's exact net worth is rumoured to be around £1 million to £5 million after gaining success from his TV work.