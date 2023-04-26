There are lots of tips and tricks to try when it comes to relieving any symptoms for those who suffer from irritable side effects such as itchy eyes, earache and runny noses that just don’t know when to stop.

But did you know there are lifestyle products, including things you are drinking that could be making your hay fever symptoms worse?

Dr Sameer Nakedar, Chief Medical Officer at Welzo, has shared different ways to alleviate hay fever symptoms as well as some unexpected things to look out for which could be irritating your hay fever even more.

You can stay informed about local pollen levels by checking weather reports (Image: Canva)

What lifestyle products make your hay fever symptoms worse?





To manage and reduce hay fever symptoms, Dr Nakedar says to try incorporating the following actions:

Avoid tobacco smoke and air pollution: Exposure to cigarette smoke and polluted air can irritate the nasal passages and make hay fever symptoms worse. Passive exposure to smoke can also have a similar effect. Try to avoid areas with high levels of pollution and limit your exposure to second-hand smoke.

Exposure to cigarette smoke and polluted air can irritate the nasal passages and make hay fever symptoms worse. Passive exposure to smoke can also have a similar effect. Try to avoid areas with high levels of pollution and limit your exposure to second-hand smoke. Consider your alcohol consumption: Alcohol can cause blood vessels in the nasal passages to dilate, worsening nasal congestion. Additionally, some alcoholic beverages, particularly beer and wine, contain histamine which can exacerbate allergy symptoms.

A runny nose is just one of the many symptoms of hay fever (Image: Canva)

Other ways to manage and reduce hay fever symptoms

Dr Nakedar also recommends the following advice to those suffering from hay fever:

Monitor pollen counts: Stay informed about local pollen levels by checking weather reports or using pollen-count apps. Plan outdoor activities for times when pollen counts are lower, typically early morning, late afternoon, or after rain.

Minimize exposure: Keep windows and doors closed during high pollen count days to reduce the amount of pollen entering your home. When outdoors, wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from pollen.

Shower and change clothes: After spending time outdoors, shower and change your clothes to remove pollen from your body and reduce the chances of bringing allergens inside your home.

Use air purifiers: Invest in a good-quality air purifier with a HEPA filter to help reduce allergens in your home.

Keep bedding clean: Wash bedding regularly to minimize allergens like pollen and dust mites that can exacerbate hay fever symptoms.

Vacuum regularly: Use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter to help reduce allergens from carpets and floors.

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help thin mucus and alleviate congestion. Warm fluids, like herbal teas or broths, can also provide relief for a stuffy nose and irritated throat.

Use a saline nasal spray: Regular use of a saline nasal spray can help rinse allergens out of your nasal passages and relieve congestion.

Take medications as prescribed: Over-the-counter or prescribed medications like antihistamines, decongestants, and corticosteroid nasal sprays can help alleviate hay fever symptoms. Some possible side effects of antihistamines include drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth, blurred vision, and constipation.

Certain antihistamines may interact with other medications so it's essential to inform your healthcare provider about all medications you are taking. Additionally, avoid consuming alcohol while taking antihistamines, as it can increase drowsiness.

Consider allergy immunotherapy: If your hay fever symptoms are severe and do not respond well to medications, consult with a healthcare professional about allergy immunotherapy (allergy shots or sublingual tablets).

This treatment involves exposing the body to gradually increasing doses of allergens to build tolerance over time.

Manage stress: High stress levels can exacerbate allergy symptoms, so practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to help keep stress under control.

It's important to consult a healthcare professional if you suspect you have an allergy or intolerance. Proper diagnosis and management can help improve your quality of life and prevent complications.