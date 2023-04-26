I’m A Celebrity South Africa began this week, bringing all the jungle action to our TV screens and now three more celebrities will enter the South Africa camp.
In a video posted to Twitter, the official I’m A Celebrity account revealed to followers that Myleene Klass, Georgia Toffolo and Andy Whyment will enter the jungle in the third episode of the new series, airing tonight, Wednesday, April 26.
The three new campmates won’t be sleeping in the same camp as the other celebrities, instead, they’ll start their jungle experience by living in a deserted landscape.
While the celebrities aren’t new to I’m A Celebrity, they are new to the South African surroundings.
FIRST LOOK: Welcome to Savannah Scrub, @KlassMyleene @andywhyment81 & @ToffTalks! We're sure you'll ✨ HATE ✨ it here! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/gxy6NyPRwS— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 26, 2023
Myleene Klass, Georgia Toffolo and Andy Whyment to enter I’m A Celebrity
Toffolo was crowned Queen of the Jungle in Australia in 2017 and she’ll be looking to become the I’m A Celebrity “Legend” this time around.
The 28-year-old former Made In Chelsea star arrives as Coronation Street star Whyment and musician Klass are having refreshments.
Toffolo said: “There’s something about the magic of this show… to be asked to do it again, it’s too good an opportunity for me to miss.
“Can you imagine winning it for a second time? It’s obviously a huge pipe dream. It’s not going to happen, but it’s nice to be in the running.”
Whyment was a runner-up in the reality show in 2019 and starts another I’m A Celebrity adventure in tonight’s episode.
He said: “As a massive fan, it feels like an absolute honour (to return). As long as there’s no lions coming anywhere near camp I’ll be happy.”
The trio get taken by car to a different location away from the main camp where the other celebrities are living.
US supermodel Janice Dickinson, ex-professional boxer Amir Khan and former Countdown star Carol Vorderman are all celebrities that began the show just days before the trio’s arrival.
Former Hear’Say singer turned presenter Klass will read a Bush Bulletin in tonight’s episode.
The 45-year-old said: “Celebrities, welcome to ‘Savannah Scrub’ where three celebrities will live separated from the others in main camp.”
While they get settled in, TV personality Gillian McKeith will be seen telling the other celebrities that they “need to have a toilet talk”.
The 63-year-old said: “Every time we go in there, there’s widdles all around the edge. I’m having to clean up widdles of people I don’t even know.”
Dickinson, 68, added: “Don’t sprinkle it on the seat, please. We have to sit on it. You can aim.”
Vorderman and former royal butler Paul Burrell will try to earn a treat for camp in a new challenge.
Later in the episode, new celebrities will be chosen for a new trial to win meals.
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa returns on Wednesday on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.
