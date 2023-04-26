Charles and Camilla will meet Mae Muller, the UK’s contestant, as well as celebrity presenters and creative teams ahead of the competition next month.

They will also tour the M&S Bank Arena during their visit to the city.

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to take place on May 13, a week after the coronation ceremony.

The UK will host Eurovision for the first time in 25 years

Eurovision 2023 is being hosted in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

This is the first time the UK has seen Eurovision be hosted on home soil in 25 years.

BBC director general Tim Davie, BBC director of content Charlotte Moore and managing director for BBC Eurovision 2023 Martin Green will all meet Charles and Camilla at the arena.

They will meet representatives from the BBC Board, BBC Studios and managing director of the arena Faye Dyer in the foyer.

Charles and Camilla will also meet production staff during a tour backstage before being invited to light and animate the arena, revealing the competition staging for the first time.

Eurovision hosts Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, Scott Mills and Rylan Clark will meet the royal couple.

After meeting the hosts, they will meet the 2023 UK entrant Mae Muller alongside Blue Peter presenters.

👇 From unveiling the #Coronation Quiche, to making roti in Birmingham, tap below to see the highlights of this week's Royal activities, events and engagements: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2023

Charles to meet Ukrainian refugees in Liverpool

There will be several royal engagements in Liverpool for Charles and Camilla as they recognise the cultural partnership of the UK and Ukraine and celebrating Eurovision.

Liverpool Central Library will be visited by the couple to officially mark its twinning with Ukraine’s first public library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odesa.

They will meet key partners involved in both a two-week cultural festival running alongside the contest, and Eurolearn, a Eurovision-inspired education programme for primary and secondary pupils.

Charles and Camilla will be guided around the external exhibits by Chief executive of Liverpool City Council, Theresa Grant, and director of Culture Liverpool and Major Events, Claire McColgan.

Omg one week until rehearsals begin! 🫢🤯 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) April 23, 2023

In the library’s atrium, a recital of Poem For Eurovision by poet Levi Tafari, written with the help of secondary pupils from several of Liverpool’s Schools of Sanctuary, will take place.

While touring the library space, Charles will meet Ukrainian refugees and their host families who have been supported by The Prince’s Trust while Camilla will meet young people for a story telling session.

Together, the King and Queen Consort will then meet members of the Ukrainian Community in Liverpool and their host families.

A plaque will be revealed later by Charles to mark the twinning of the libraries during a live link with the site in Odesa.

The royal visit will end with a performance by English National Opera.