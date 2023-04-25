The show sees former campmates return to the show including the likes of Carol Vorderman and Happy Monday's Shaun Ryder.

At the end of the first episode, the stars were surprised by the arrival of Gillian McKeith.

The TV personality first appeared on I'm a Celeb back in 2010 and created some iconic moments for the show.

No less than the moment then when she fainted ahead of her Bushtucker Trail.

Watch the moment Gillian McKeith fainted on I'm a Celebrity

In the show over 10 years ago, the moment happened during a live broadcasted moment.

In the clip, a distressed McKeith looks pale and tired as Ant and Dec announce she would be taking on the trail.

As she walks towards Ant and holds his hands she stumbles before collapsing to the ground.

Medics are quick to see McKeith as the broadcast ends and adverts are rolled.

Who is Gillian McKeith?





The I'm a Celebrity star is known for being a television personality and writer who is best known for hosting the Channel 4 show You Are What You Eat.

The TV star has written a number several books on nutrition, however, she has been met with criticism from qualified health professionals.

McKeith also faced backlash for sharing misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic and her views on vacations.

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is on ITV1 from 9pm every weekday.