The contestants settled into their new home for the following weeks, and the first episode ended with Gillian McKeith arriving as an additional star.

Further celebrities are expected to join her, with the likes of Joe Swash, Andy Whyment and Georgia Toffolo all rumoured.

Many viewers may be looking forward to all the drama and challenges to come, but how many episodes will there be for this series?

FIRST LOOK: Jungle Gill’s arrival has everyone on tenterhooks! 😬 Watch the fallout tonight at 9pm! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/B0YSyUqtvN — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 25, 2023

How many episodes will there be of I'm A Celebrity South Africa?





According to Telly Mix the series is expected to last for three weeks, from Monday to Friday, meaning there will be 15 episodes in total if that is the case.

This suggests a finale for Friday, May 12 although nothing has been officially confirmed by ITV.

When was I'm A Celebrity South Africa filmed?





I'm A Celebrity South Africa is said to be recorded during the summer of 2022, ahead of the 2022 live series.

It comes after reports at the time began circulation in April 2022, with filming in July.

In September, hosts of the show, Ant and Dec posted a video announcing the all-star show and that it would be coming to screens soon.

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is on ITV1 from 9pm every weekday.