It comes as former Countdown star Carol Vorderman and supermodel Janice Dickinson go head to head in a heated row over the royals.

The argument saw the pair argue over the monarchy with campmates Paul Burrell, a former royal butler, and Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan agreeing with Vorderman's views on the royal family, according to The Mirror.

A source told the national paper that the pair's argument was intense: "It was a really explosive bust-up… Janice was effing and blinding.

"The row began over the Royal Family – Janice believes it needs to go, while Carol is a supporter of the monarchy.

“Janice can be quite abrasive and things got very heated.

“She said Carol’s views were old-fashioned and dated while Carol hit back that Janice was crass and obnoxious. She and Carol are both strong women with strong opinions. It was a personality clash that was bound to explode.”

Not Janice speaking to her Campmates like they’re criminals 😭 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/2U4OnqmHzX — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 24, 2023

When was I'm A Celebrity South Africa filmed?





I'm A Celebrity South Africa is said to be recorded during the summer of 2022, ahead of the 2022 live series.

It comes after reports at the time began circulation in April 2022, with filming in July.

In September, hosts of the show, Ant and Dec posted a video announcing the all-star show and that it would be coming to screens soon.

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is on ITV1 from 9pm every weekday.