The contestants are entering the jungle with the hopes of being crowned the show's first 'legend'.

Aside from the line-up of previous contestants, the new show will have a number of other differences audiences might have noticed.

The show is pre-recorded meaning it is not live and will have no public vote, seeing the celebrities compete in challenges to make it to the end.

With that said, here is everything you need to know about American model and TV personality Janice Dickinson as she rejoins the show.

Not Janice speaking to her Campmates like they’re criminals 😭 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/2U4OnqmHzX — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 24, 2023

Who is Janice Dickinson from I'm A Celeb?





Janice Doreen Dickinson is an American model and TV personality and has done work for Vogue.

Born on February 16, 1955, Janice described herself as the first supermodel and was one of the most successful professionals from the 1970s and 80s.

She later became a TV personality when she was a judge on America's Next Top Model and even opened a modelling agency in 2005.

In 2007, she appeared on I'm A Celeb and finished as a runner-up.

Does the Janice Dickinson Modelling Agency still exist?





Janice Dickinson opened her modelling agency in 2005 and had it documented in reality series called The Janice Dickinson Modelling Agency.

However, the show was not renewed for a fifth season, implying the failure of the brand and the ceasing of its operations.

What is Danice Dickinson's net worth?





According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is around $500,000. She has reportedly struggled with her income as her career has slowed.

In 2014, she filed for bankruptcy in Los Angeles when she owed $300,000 dollars to City National Bank.

It’s deja vu-vuzela! 📯 #ImACeleb South Africa starts Monday at 9pm pic.twitter.com/mstpdULhin — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 23, 2023

What was Janice Dickson's accident that forced her to quit show?





It was recently reported that Janice had been forced to quit I'm A Celeb South Africa after suffering an accident on the ITV show.

According to these reports, Janice had a fall while making her way from the dungy, causing her to be taken to the hospital and removed from the programme.

Janice recently spoke with The Sun about her time in the jungle where she said: "Everything went on our show, believe me. There were ups, there were downs. There was lots of laughter and lots of tears."

Janice's campmate Fatima Whitbread added: "I'm a light sleeper anyway, so I was constantly concerned about you falling down those steps.

"I was always constantly thinking about what was going on at nighttime, if you were any movement in camp, just wanted to be sure that you were safe and sound."

Janice added: "Lo and behold..."

I'm A Celeb continues from 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.