The two presenters will share the hosting of the main show as well as a nightly live debrief programme where ITV says they will 'debate all the hot topics inside the house'.

The reboot series will see a new cast of housemates walk into the legendary Big Brother house for six weeks as they dodge weekly evictions and house drama.

Following the news, former Strictly contestant AJ said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn't be happier.

AJ and Will, please come to the diary room 👁️



Meet your brand new Big Brother hosts!



Coming soon to ITV2 and ITVX @AJOdudu @iamwillbest @bbuk pic.twitter.com/MsShHMgGhS — ITVX (@ITVX) April 25, 2023

AJ Odudu and Will Best confirmed as Big Brother reboot hosts

"Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Co-host Will added: “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

Viewers will remember that the first programme started on Channel 4 in 2000 and stayed on there for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

ITV has revealed that the new series will have 36 episodes which will include 34 highlights shows and a 90-minute launch and final, according to TV Zone.

It also reports that there will be a spin-off show that will air six nights a week after every main show which will air from Sunday to Friday.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning for ITV2 and ITVX, said: “AJ and Will really are our perfect pairing as we prepare to reintroduce Big Brother to the next generation.

"With a genuine chemistry, both of them will bring effortless wit, charm and heaps of character to their roles and we’re delighted to be working with them both again.”

Natalka Znak, CEO of Remarkable Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV, added: “It’s an all-new Big Brother on a new channel and with new hosts. AJ and Will are fresh, with bags of talent, and a real passion for this iconic show. It’s going to be such fun having them at the helm.”

Big Brother will return in 2023.