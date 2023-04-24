As the ITV show is rumoured to introduce some past campmates into the show later in the series.

First campmates of the South African edition include the likes of Happy Monday's Shaun Ryder and supermodel Janice Dickinson.

However, the group will be met with new campmates including some who created uncomfortable tension in the previous series.

It’s deja vu-vuzela! 📯 #ImACeleb South Africa starts Monday at 9pm pic.twitter.com/mstpdULhin — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 23, 2023

The rumoured late arrivals for I'm A Celebrity South Africa

Names who could be entering the camp later in the show, include Gillian McKeith, Joe Swash, Myleene Klass, Dean Gaffney and Andy Whyment, according to The Sun.

Many of the rumoured campmates have iconic moments in the jungle.

Including Gillian McKeith who is best known for passing out ahead of a bush tucker trail.

McKeith also butt heads with Shaun Ryder when they were in the 2010 series together.

In the series, Ryder called McKeith "irritating" after the pair were constantly seen arguing.

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is on ITV1 from 9pm every weekday.