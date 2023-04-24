The special edition is seeing former castmates including Carol Vorderman and Shaun Ryder returning to camp for an all-stars special.

However, unlike the traditional series, this version is not set in the Australian jungle, instead, it's set in a national park in tropical South Africa.

Plus, none of the series is live, with it being pre-recorded months ahead of time.

When was I'm A Celebrity South Africa filmed?





I'm A Celebrity South Africa is said to be recorded during the summer of 2022, ahead of the 2022 live series.

It comes after reports at the time began circulation in April 2022, with filming in July.

In September, hosts of the show, Ant and Dec posted a video announcing the all-star show and that it would be coming to screens soon.

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is on ITV1 from 9pm every weekday.