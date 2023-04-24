Fans of the show took to the social media platform Twitter as they noticed the show changed its normal format.

Typically the show is broadcasted live from the Australian jungle in November, however, the 'All Stars' edition is pre-recorded.

Set in South Africa's Kruger National Park, the special edition has no live voting with the show said to be recorded later last year.

However, fans are not happy with the show being pre-recorded or with it being aired in April instead of near Christmas.

ITV viewers complain about I'm A Celebrity South Africa

#ImACeleb I'm not sure about this while all star thing. Don't like the fact that it's pre recorded 😫 — 🩶 E M M A🩶 (@Being__Emma) April 24, 2023

One viewer called ITV 'desperate', writing: "Is ITV so desperate to put shows out they need to have another version of I'm a Celeb."

Whist another questioned why the show is not live: "Why is #ImACeleb pre-recorded? I'm confused? The public like getting involved, voting for people to do challenges etc."

Why is #ImACeleb pre-recorded? i'm confused? The public like getting involved, voting for people to do challenges etc 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Beccy 🦋 (@Bakerloo_) April 24, 2023

Others questioned if the show would work in the new format: "#ImACeleb I'm not sure about this while all-star thing. Don't like the fact that it's pre-recorded."

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is on ITV1 from 9pm every weekday.