Shaun Ryder is a popular fixture on UK telly with the music icon having a regular spot on Channel 4's Gogglebox.

With the new series of I'm A Celeb upon us, here is everything you need to know about Shaun Ryder.

Who is Shaun Ryder?





(PA) Shaun Ryder is known as the lead singer of Happy Mondays (Image: PA)

Shaun Ryder, 60, is a popular singer and songwriter in the UK and is best known for his role as the lead singer for the 90s rock band Happy Mondays.

The group was very popular in the late-80 and early-90s and had a number of chart hits like 24 Hour Party People and Step On.

The band broke up and reformed multiple times but has remained an iconic group in British music.

In 1993 Ryder launched Black Grape and released It's Great When You're Straight... Yeah, which topped the UK album charts.

Shaun has recently appeared on Would I Lie To You, I'm A Celebrity and Gogglebox in recent years.

Did Shaun Ryder win I'm A Celeb?





Shaun Ryder did not win I'm A Celeb in 2010 and finished second behind TV personality and X-Factor star Stacey Solomon.

Shaun's time in the jungle was defined by his rivalry with Scottish TV personality and nutritionist Gillian McKeith.

He controversially told Ant and Dec: "If Gillian was my wife, she would be in pieces in a plastic bag, deep in a hole in the back garden."

Welcome to your South African adventure! 🇿🇦



Our campsite offers a truly authentic experience - including free dust with every stay. With multiple camp beds and hammocks, you'll have plenty of options for sleeping off that midday Trial Trauma! pic.twitter.com/5ratdlSNpl — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 21, 2023

Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder to 'reunite in I'm A Celeb South Africa

The two are to reunite in the South African version of the show according to sources.

The source told The Sun: "Having Shaun and Gillian sharing the claustrophobic space in camp again is likely to spark another fallout which could be even more spectacular than their previous encounter."

Adding: "It means weeks of discomfort for them, but compulsive viewing for fans of the show who love to see some serious tension."

How much is Shaun Ryder from Happy Mondays worth?





It was reported in 2021 that Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays was worth an estimated value of $3 million (or £2.5 million) though this number has varied wildly over the years.

I'm A Celeb starts tonight (Monday, April 24, 2023) and will air on ITV1 and ITVX from 9 pm.