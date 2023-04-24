There are many ways in which abusive partners can emotionally and physically control someone and love-bombing has now been added to the new guidance as a tactic that suspects use to confuse victims and to gain more control.

This is what we know about love-bombing and examples of what a suspect might do when implementing the controlling behaviour.

Abuse is never your fault, no matter what he’s told you. For confidential support call our National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or contact us online https://t.co/zrOzNlp3hK pic.twitter.com/xqObzzsScO — Refuge (@RefugeCharity) April 21, 2023

What is love-bombing?





Refuge chief executive officer Ruth Davison told the Evening Standard: “Love bombing is an attempt to influence and manipulate a partner by repeated and intense demonstrations of attention and affection, such as bombarding with gifts or messages.

“It is commonly used by perpetrators of domestic abuse to assert power and control.”

It can often start at the beginning of a relationship when a victim is forced into commitment, meaning the abuser already has a level of control over them.

Love-bombing may also be used as part of compromising after a particular incident of abuse.

What are the signs of love-bombing?





Signs of love-bombing can include early declaration of love and affection, reports the Evening Standard, as well as giving lots of gifts and intense praise.

Other common signs of love-bombing are:

Rapid relationship progression, especially if that’s out of the ordinary for the victim

Constant affection, compliments, and presents

Talking about big future commitments early on, like marriage, children, or moving in together

Jealousy

Dislike of boundaries

Encouraging reliance on the abuser early on, such as taking over decisions

‘There were a lot of flowers in those first months’.



Produced in collaboration with Refuge, and informed by survivors’ real experiences, @BBCRadio4’s 'All the Names You've Ever Called Me’ is a chilling account of coercive control: https://t.co/IYshO91I8B — Refuge (@RefugeCharity) April 7, 2023

Chief Crown Prosecutor Kate Brown, national lead for domestic abuse at the CPS, said: “We do not underestimate the impact of stalking or controlling or coercive behaviour on victims who can be forced to change their daily routines, left in fear of their life and totally consumed by this offending.

“Our prosecutors consider all the evidence, including how a suspect’s actions have impacted the victim, to build a picture of their manipulative behaviour and present a robust case in court.

“These controlling offences can quickly escalate and that is why we’re absolutely committed to prosecuting wherever our legal test is met and will always seek out relevant orders to protect victims.

“Bringing offenders of violence against women and girls to justice is our priority and we are working hard to drive improvements for victims of these crimes.”

You can contact Refuge, a charity supporting women and children against domestic abuse if you need help or have any other concerns.

The 24-hour National Domestic Abusive Helpline is also available on 0808 2000 247.