If you use Gmail and happen to find a new email from Google with the subject line "Online Reward Program", the message which pretends to ‘congratulate’ you, is a new scam that’s been created, reports The Mirror.

As well as the subject line, the new cyber-attack uses Google branding and once opened, the message suggests you have just made the “18.25 billionth search on Google” and “a reward is coming your way.”

A new scam has been appearing in people’s Gmail inboxes, tricking users into handing over personal data and credit card details to cyber thieves (Image: Canva)

The Mirror says the fake email reads: “Congratulations! You are the lucky Google user!

"Every 10 millionth search is reached worldwide, we will proclaim a lucky user to send out a thank-you gift. You are the lucky user!"

This message is trying to manipulate people into clicking a link within the email to claim a prize.

However, there is no reward and instead, it’s a way for the hackers to retrieve your personal information and try to steal your money.

Google urges customers to remain vigilant amid 'prize' scams

Google is now urging its customers to remain vigilant when checking their email and people have been warned to report anything suspicious.

On the Google advice page, it says: "You encounter a pop-up advertisement on your mobile device or computer from a website you are browsing.

"The pop-up claims that you have won a gift from Google, and are asked to answer several questions to claim the gift. It's possible that the pop-up may also ask you to enter your email or other personal information.

"Google does not offer spontaneous prizes in this format and you will not win a prize by completing the survey or entering your personal information. Close out of the pop-up window and do not enter your personal information."

Make your Gmail account even more secure with account recovery and 2-step authentication #GoogleQuickTip #Gmail pic.twitter.com/64hwnRFrdC — Gmail (@gmail) March 2, 2023

How to avoid and report Google scams

The Google advice web page also has some ‘golden rules’ to follow:

Slow it down - Scams are often designed to create a sense of urgency. Take time to ask questions and think it through.

Spot check - Do your research to double-check the details you are getting. Does what they’re telling you to make sense?

Stop! Don’t send - No reputable person or agency will ever demand payment or your personal information on the spot.

You can find out more information on the Google advice page ‘avoid and report Google scams’, where you can report a scam and see the full list of other unexpected prize and lottery scams.