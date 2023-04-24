The EastEnders star appeared on the ITV gameshow on Sunday when The Wanted singer Max George 'popped the question'.

Maisie was not the only person shocked as popular host Bradley Walsh was also left speechless by the gesture and their relationship.

During the show, it was revealed that the two knew each other from before The Chase with Bradley asking: "So you've known each other before this then?" to which Max jokingly responded: "Yeah we know each other a little bit."

(ITV) EastEnders star Maisie Smith was left wide-mouthed after The Wanted singer reached into his pocket (Image: ITV)

When quizzing them, it quickly became apparent that the two were in a relationship, seeing Bradley ask: "I didn't know that I'm so sorry. Erm, so when's the big day?"

Taking everyone by surprise, including his partner, Max replied: "Funny you mention it," before reaching into his pocket as if he was getting something.

Maisie Smith was unable to hide her shock as the BBC actor was left wide-mouthed and in fits of giggles.

The Wanted's Max George and EastEnders star Maisie Smith were 'secretly' dating

It was revealed that the two stars had been dating since August of last year after they were caught kissing on a flight.

The news came days after Max had announced his split up with his previous partner.

EastEnders star Maisie and Max were said to have grown closer when on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour in 2020.

(ITV) EastEnder's Maisie Smith and The Wanted singer Max George were said to have gotten close on the Strictly Live Tour (Image: ITV)

Speaking with The Sun, she said of the relationship after being asked about the age gap between the two: "If it wasn't that, it would be something else.

"People don't understand what goes on behind closed doors in a relationship, and I think they also forget that I'm a consenting 21-year-old woman who's actually been working longer than Max!

"I don't notice the age difference and neither do my friends or family. My mum Julia is the one who reads through all the comments. I got a message from her yesterday, saying: 'Just ignore them, you two were made for each other."

She added, after revealing that she was a fan of The Wanted: "I think that just puts it into perspective. I really don't care what I random person thinks of my relationship when everyone I do care about is incredibly supportive. I've been in the business long enough to know you have to have a thick skin."