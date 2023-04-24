However, this is a separate condition from secondary bone cancer, which is cancer that spreads to the bones after developing in another part of the body.

Some of the main types of cancer that mainly affect children and young adults under 20 include osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma.

A specific type of bone cancer that affects adults over the age of 40 is chondrosarcoma.

The treatment you can have for bone cancer depends on what type of bone cancer you have and how far it has spread but most people have a combination of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Chemotherapy (chemo) is a type of treatment that is given both before & after surgery for Ewing sarcoma.



If you're a patient aged 16-24, our new guide can help you understand treatment and how it will affect you:

What are the signs and symptoms of bone cancer?





According to the NHS, bone cancer can affect any bone but most cases develop in the long bones of the legs or upper arms.

The symptoms include:

persistent bone pain that gets worse over time and continues into the night

swelling and redness (inflammation) over a bone, which can make movement difficult if the affected bone is near a joint

a noticeable lump over a bone

a weak bone that breaks (fractures) more easily than normal

problems moving around – for example, walking with a limp

It’s important to note if you or your child are experiencing persistent, severe or worsening bone pain, you should visit your GP.

The NHS says it’s not currently known why people develop bone cancer although if you have had previous exposure to radiation during radiotherapy it may increase your chances.

You can find out more information about bone cancer on the NHS website.