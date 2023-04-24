The popular ITV reality show is returning in a new all-star edition in South Africa as previous contestants battle it out to be crowned the first ever show 'legend'.

The later start time of the programme will impact other staples of the ITV schedule such as the News at 10 which will move a whole half an hour.

I'm a Celeb... South Africa to impact ITV scheduling as News at 10 time changes

It’s deja vu-vuzela! 📯 #ImACeleb South Africa starts Monday at 9pm pic.twitter.com/mstpdULhin — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 23, 2023

The show will start tonight (Monday, April 24) at 9 pm, seeing it clash with the News at 10 which will now air at 10:30 pm.

The impact on the TV schedule is not limited to the first episode as other nights will force the News to shift from its usual 10 pm start on ITV.

On Tuesday, the news will start at 10:15 pm while on Wednesday it will start at 10:05 pm.

However, on Thursday, the time will return to 10:15 pm with Friday's late-night new programme airing at 10:05 pm.

ITV says I'm A Celeb... South Africa will see winner crowned first ever 'legend' as no public vote to occur

In a statement, ITV said: "With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'."

The change means previous winners like Phil Tufnell won't be able to regain the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

Welcome to your South African adventure! 🇿🇦



Our campsite offers a truly authentic experience - including free dust with every stay. With multiple camp beds and hammocks, you'll have plenty of options for sleeping off that midday Trial Trauma! pic.twitter.com/5ratdlSNpl — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 21, 2023

I'm A Celeb... South Africa contestant Amir Khan says he is to win after he struggled in Australia

Previous contestant Amir Khan says he wants to win the South Africa edition of the show after letting himself down in the Australian jungle when he shouted "I'm a Celebrity... Get me out of here" during one of the trials.

He said: "I let myself down by saying 'I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in one of the Trials in Australia.

"I got scared last time and I want to go in again and come out as the main man – the champion. I am in this to win it."

The new series will be set in South Africa instead of Australia with images of the site at the edge of Kruger National Park suggesting the celebs will enter through a tree-lined walkway.

I'm A Celeb... South Africa will debut on ITV1 and ITVX from 9 pm.