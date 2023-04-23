The Met Office tweeted a video showing the expected direction of the Northern Lights, writing: “In Scotland and northern England you may be able to spot the #Aurora Borealis tonight, though there will be too much cloud for most Clearer skies tomorrow night mean there will be a greater chance for some good views”

The video shows that Scotland and northern England will be able to see the Northern Lights from around 7pm on Sunday until around 5am on Monday.

Then, the Aurora Borealis is expected to be seen again at around 8pm on Monday evening.

How to see the Northern Lights in the UK

If you want to catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis, you'll need to be in a place that’s away from light pollution, the Met Office says.

Good, dark and clear nights are the best conditions to spot the display in the sky.

What are the Northern Lights?

The Aurora is caused by atoms and molecules in our atmosphere colliding with particles from the Sun, according to the Royal Museum Greenwich.

The light's wavy patterns are created by force lines in the Earth's magnetic field, with the different colours created by different gasses.

The lowest area of the Aurora is normally around 80 miles from Earth whilst the top could be hundreds of miles above Earth.

Look out for the Northern Lights in the sky on the evenings of Sunday, April 23 and Monday, April 24 in Scotland and northern England.