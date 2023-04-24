ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here usually sees celebrities take on challenges and jungle life for the first time, however, the new version of the show will see celebrities who have already taken on a series test their skills in South Africa.

For those wondering how you can tune in to the first episode of I’m A Celebrity South Africa, look no further.

How to watch I’m A Celebrity… South Africa as first episode airs

I’m A Celebrity South Africa will see celebrities such as boxer Amir Khan and former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan try their hand at jungle life again.

The new series will be available to watch from 9pm on Monday, April 24 on ITV1.

Despite ITV confirming the full lineup for the start of the show, it has said that “many more” celebrities will join the show as it goes on.

The show won’t feature a public vote but the celebrities will compete against each other to be crowned the legend.

