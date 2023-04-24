All the confirmed contestants appeared on the regular version of the show set in Australia and are now switching settings.

In a statement released earlier this month, ITV said: "All the campmates survived the Australian jungle, but South Africa is an even harder proposition which will push them to their limits and test them like never before. The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving.

"With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'."

You might be wondering if any of the contestants have won I'm A Celeb previously. Here's how each confirmed celebrity has done on the show before.

I'm A Celeb South Africa contestants' previous records

You may be surprised to see that despite the contestants battling it out to be crowned the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend' only one of them has actually won the programme before.

A few have also finished as the runner-up in their respective series whilst there are also a few who got knocked out fairly early.

The previous records of all the contestants are as follows:

Amir Khan (Boxer) - Finished 5th in Series 17

Jordan Banjo (Diversity Dancer & DJ) - Finished 9th in Series 16

Helen Flanagan (Former Coronation Street Star) - Finished 7th in Series 12

Carol Vorderman (TV presenter) - Finished 8th in Series 16

Fatima Whitbread (Olympic Athlete) - Finished 3rd in Series 11

Paul Burrell (Former Royal Butler) - Finished 2nd in Series 4

Phil Tufnell (Ex-England Cricketer) - Finished 1st in Series 2

Janice Dickinson (Supermodel) - Finished 2nd in Series 7

Shaun Ryder (Musician) - Finished 2nd in Series 10

A note should be made that last week it was announced that Janice Dickinson suffered a head injury whilst filming the pre-recorded series and had to withdraw from the show.

It is unknown at the moment how much of the South Africa series she will feature in.

When to watch I'm A Celeb South Africa?





The first episode of the South Africa version of the show will air at 9 pm on ITV1 on Monday, April 24.

At the moment it is confirmed there will be an episode every weekday all starting at 9 pm.