Schoolgirl Tia Connolly was surprised by her mum’s move and took to the stage to perform I Didn’t Know My Own Strength by Whitney Houston.

Tia Connolly said the song is one that helped her get through the times she was bullied “for the colour of my skin”.

She impressed the judges with Amanda Holden saying she “absolutely smashed it” and has a “massive career” ahead of her.

Bruno Tonioli, a new judge on the ITV show, also praised her, saying she had an “incredible quality because you were singing from your soul”.

Tia Connolly’s 33-year-old mother from Liverpool entered the stage to explain to the judges that she had arranged a set-up and that her daughter thought she was going to watch the auditions.

She said: “She thinks it’s me who’s auditioning. She’s got me through some very hard times in my life and I feel like I owe her, so I’m giving my audition up for my daughter.

“This is my way of saying she’s fabulous because she deserves it and she’s an incredible person.”

After Tia’s audition, Simon Cowell said: “That’s how you do it”.

He added: “I really love moments like this, you didn’t know you were going to audition, your mum set you up, I’ll just sing Whitney Houston then, like it’s normal.

“That’s very sweet what you did for your daughter because I’m guessing without you doing that she wouldn’t have auditioned. I absolutely loved this audition.”

Tia Connolly received four yeses from the judges.

Tonight’s episode also saw a 61-year-old chef Giorgio Riggio performing a pizza spinning routine and 40-year-old comedian Tonikaku with a series of 'naked' poses.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV1 and STV.