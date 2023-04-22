Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) returns to our screens this evening (April 22) and if you’re wondering when you can tune into the ITV show, look no further.
The 16th series of the programme has seen a major shakeup with Little Britain creator David Walliams being replaced by Strictly Judge Bruno Tonioli.
The 67-year-old Italian choreographer and dancer joins judges Alesha Dixon, TV personality Amanda Holden and X-Factor creator Simon Cowell.
Are you ready to bop, sing, laugh and clap along with more AMAZING Auditions?— BGT (@BGT) April 22, 2023
Brand new #BGT is coming at you tonight at 8pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV 🙌 pic.twitter.com/n4zkGtq9mR
What time is Britain’s Got Talent on tonight as 16th series continues?
The second episode of the 16th series of Britain’s Got Talent will air on Saturday, April 22.
Viewers can tune in from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX and the show will end at 9.20pm.
See you there, @BrunoTonioli!— BGT (@BGT) April 22, 2023
Will you be joining us for our more dazzling talent? 🌟#BGT is back at 8pm TONIGHT on @ITV 1 and @WeAreSTV. pic.twitter.com/563IwIUpGI
Who will be auditioning in tonight’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent?
The official Britain’s Got Talent Twitter account has shared pictures of some of the acts viewers can expect to take to the stage in tonight’s episode.
Among those ready to show off their talents in the next episode of auditions are a ukulele player and a magician.
Judge Amanda Holden will also take to the stage as part of a group’s audition tonight.
Watch BGT at 8pm on ITV and ITVX tonight.
