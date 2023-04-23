Niamh Algar leads the cast of ITV's latest thriller series, which will follow an A&E doctor who gets caught up in a dangerous conspiracy.
The series concerns Dr Lucinda Edwards (Algar) which at first follows her on a nightmare shift which ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu.
A synopsis on the Radio Times adds: "Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, Edith’s grieving father Sir Anthony Owusu, demands an investigation into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night.
"Leading the inquiry are Dr Norma Callahan, and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei. While George feels this was an unavoidable tragedy, Norma is suspicious of Lucinda’s behaviour and decisions in the lead up to Edith’s death."
The ITV series was written by Grace Ofori-Attah, who used to be an NHS doctor, and directed by Philip Barantini who worked on Boiling Point and The Responder.
ITV's Malpractice full cast list
Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards
Lorne MacFadyen as Tom Edwards
Brian Bovell as Sir Anthony Owusu
James Purefoy as Dr Leo Harris
Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan
Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Adjei
Hannah Walters as Matron Beth Relph
Priyanka Patel as Dr Ramya Morgan
Scott Chambers as Dr Oscar Beattie
Tristan Sturrock as Dr Mike Willett
Georgina Rich as Dr Eva Tait
When will ITV's Malpractice be on TV?
The first episode of Malpractice will air at 9 pm on ITV1 on Sunday, April 23.
Following that the full series will then be immediately available to stream on ITVX, while episodes will continue to air on Sunday nights on ITV1.
In total, there will be five episodes.
