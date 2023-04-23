Set in the South African jungle, former I'm A Celeb constants are returning to the show in the hopes to win the crown.

The All-Stars series is not taking over the normal run set in Australia which is set to be back on screens in November.

Returning stars include the likes of Carol Vorderman, Helen Flanagan, Shaun Ryder and Phil Tufnell to name a few.

But ahead of the show starting we thought we'd break down a couple of facts about the stars of I'm a Celeb including their net worths.

So from Ant and Dec to returning star Amir Khan, this is the net worth of the cast of I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2023.

Welcome to your South African adventure! 🇿🇦



Our campsite offers a truly authentic experience - including free dust with every stay. With multiple camp beds and hammocks, you'll have plenty of options for sleeping off that midday Trial Trauma! pic.twitter.com/5ratdlSNpl — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 21, 2023

I'm A Celebrity South Africa cast net worth

Ant and Dec

Starting with the show's presenters, the Geordie duo have been on our screens for decades and have made a big sum of cash along their way.

As the pair are said to have a net worth of £62 million each, after they signed a £40 million three-year deal with ITV last year, according to The Sun.

Amir Khan

The former professional boxer is said to have a net worth of around £40 million.

The Bolton-born athlete made his money from his successful career including winning the WBC Silver welterweight title from 2014 to 2016

Jordan Banjo

Dancer and radio DJ, Jordan Banjo is known for being part of the dance group Diversty and hosting KISS radio.

According to LADbible, Banjo is set to have an estimated net worth of around £1 million.

7 years ago, Jordan Banjo attempted to conquer his fear of snakes, but we just made it worse! 🐍 (Sorry, not sorry)



Will this second helping help or hinder? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/vopGymkt4y — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 14, 2023

Paul Burrell

A former servant of the British Royal Household, Paul Burrell has gained popularity since starring in a number of shows. Burrell is said to have a net worth of around £500,000.

Janice Dickinson

American model, photographer, talent agent and author Janice Dickinson has a wealth of success under her name and is ready to step back into the jungle. The supermodel is said to have a net worth of £500,000.

Helen Flanagan

Actress and model, Helen Flanagan is best known for playing Rosie Webster on ITV's Coronation Street. With a net worth of £3 million, she's returning to the jungle for the crown.

Shaun Ryder

Happy Mondays Shaun Ryder has earned a great deal throughout his musical and tv career. With an estimated net worth of around £2.5 million.

Phil Tufnell

Cricketer and tv presenter Phil Tufnell has earned a fair bit in his time, as the athlete has a net worth of £4 million.

Her scariest Trial was walking the plank… what’s the chances of there being something similar in South Africa for @carolvorders? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/4lGlCLMFiG — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 7, 2023

Fatima Whitbread

Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread has seen mass success throughout her sporting and tv career with a net worth of £4 million.

Carol Vorderman

Former Countdown co-host Carol Vorderman has gained a lot of buck during her time on TV. As the star has an estimated net worth value of £10 million.

I'm A Celebrity South Africa starts on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday, April 24.